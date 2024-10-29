TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,683,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,544. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

