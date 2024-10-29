Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

