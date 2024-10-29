Sylvania Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,386.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.55. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.38 ($1.00).

Insider Activity at Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 25,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($15,237.97). In related news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,237.97). Also, insider Simon Scott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,700 ($6,095.19). Insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

