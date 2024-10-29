Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 81.0% in October

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Summit State Bank stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 5,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Summit State Bank Cuts Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

