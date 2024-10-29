S&U plc (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend of GBX 30

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 1,791.20 ($23.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £217.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,109.68 and a beta of 0.55. S&U has a 12-month low of GBX 1,525.12 ($19.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,310 ($29.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,866.09. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 70.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.97.

Get S&U alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.27) to GBX 2,100 ($27.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

