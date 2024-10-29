S&U plc (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend of GBX 30

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 1,791.20 ($23.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £217.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,109.68 and a beta of 0.55. S&U has a 12-month low of GBX 1,525.12 ($19.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,310 ($29.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,866.09. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 70.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.27) to GBX 2,100 ($27.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUS

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.