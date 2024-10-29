Stratis Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $17,469.79 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.18 or 0.03653434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00036939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.