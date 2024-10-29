Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

