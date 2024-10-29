Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $262.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

