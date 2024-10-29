Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,243 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.