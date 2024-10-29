Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,923 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

