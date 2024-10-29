Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 101,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 902,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

