Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 3,390 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,636. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

