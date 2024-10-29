Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Stoneridge has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.18-0.28 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 million, a P/E ratio of 137.29 and a beta of 1.31.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

