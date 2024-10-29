StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after buying an additional 490,718 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 465.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 264,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 166,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.