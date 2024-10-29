Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ADT Put Options (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical volume of 827 put options.

ADT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 8,123,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.53. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 220,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ADT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

