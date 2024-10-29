Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (APP, CRTO, DAVA, DV, EPAM, GDYN, GLOB, MGNI, MSFT, RAMP)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 28th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $207.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $251.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.