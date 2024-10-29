Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (APP, CRTO, DAVA, DV, EPAM, GDYN, GLOB, MGNI, MSFT, RAMP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 28th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $207.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $251.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

