Steem Reaches Market Cap of $82.33 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.33 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,988,945 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

