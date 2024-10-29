STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $134.25 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.25 million and approximately $874,101.44 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

