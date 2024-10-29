Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.92, but opened at $94.75. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $91.36, with a volume of 1,001,682 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -169.07%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

