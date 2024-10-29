Standex International Corporation Approves By-Law Amendment and Board Changes – Third Quarter Financial Results Revealed”

“

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) recently announced crucial updates following the approval of an amendment to its By-Laws by shareholders. Effective October 22, 2024, significant alterations were made to Article III, Section 1 of the Company’s Amended and Restated By-Laws. This amendment granted the Board of Directors the authority to determine the number of directors within a specified range, expanding their powers beyond the Shareholders’ previous exclusive control.

Additionally, the Company conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on the same day, with 11,226,864 common shares represented. During the meeting, shareholders voted on several proposals, including the election of three Directors for three-year terms, ending in 2027. Furthermore, approvals were sought for an amendment to the Amended & Restated 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, an advisory vote on executive compensation, and the ratification of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as Independent Public Accountants.

The financial statements of Standex International Corporation, as per its recent SEC filing, indicated an annualized return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024. The balance sheet showcased an increase in total loans to $2.32 billion and total deposits reaching $2.47 billion. The Company reported a net income of $7.10 million for the quarter, reflecting a stable financial performance.

Moreover, the Board’s strategic decisions and financial management were underscored to maintain a branch-lite model, ensuring operational efficiency and leveraging the Company’s organic growth engine. Standex International Corporation aims to optimize its 26 client solutions centers and continue efforts to enhance growth initiatives and capabilities across different regions.

Despite challenges and uncertainties in the market, Standex International Corporation remains committed to driving value for its shareholders and preserving a solid financial standing. The Company’s adherence to strategic planning and prudent financial management strategies positions it for stability and growth in the foreseeable future.

The full details of Standex International Corporation’s financial performance and governance decisions are available in its recent 8-K SEC filing for deeper insights into the company’s operations and outlook.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

