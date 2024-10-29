STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

