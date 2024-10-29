Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 9,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 23,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

