Spectral AI (MDAI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spectral AI to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million -$20.85 million -1.12 Spectral AI Competitors $1.07 billion $10.77 million -8.48

Spectral AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1799 4757 8826 258 2.48

Spectral AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -563.95% -136.63% -25.35%

Summary

Spectral AI beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

