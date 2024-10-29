SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,706 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. 1,982,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

