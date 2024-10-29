South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
South Bow Trading Up 1.0 %
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
