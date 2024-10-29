South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get South Bow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Trading Up 1.0 %

About South Bow

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.