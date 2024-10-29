Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Shares of SONN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 167,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $18.72.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
