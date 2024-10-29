Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF remained flat at $13.08 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.