Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
SEYMF remained flat at $13.08 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
