Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF remained flat at $13.08 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.