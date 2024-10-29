SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SolarBank Price Performance

NASDAQ SUUN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 74,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,682. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 million and a PE ratio of -25.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. SolarBank has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

