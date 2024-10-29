Solana (SOL) Market Cap Achieves $84.66 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $84.66 billion and approximately $4.02 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $180.03 or 0.00247307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,208.74 or 0.99193239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,950.48 or 0.98838463 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,385,110 coins and its circulating supply is 470,261,828 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

