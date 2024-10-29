SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.54-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 126,577,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,491,578. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

