SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 108,455,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,404,871. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

