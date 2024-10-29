Socket Mobile Releases Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On October 24, 2024, Socket Mobile, Inc. unveiled its financial performance for the three and nine months that ended on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release titled “Socket Mobile Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results,” providing a comprehensive insight into its financial standing for the mentioned periods.

The detailed text of the press release can be found in Exhibit 99.1 of the 8-K SEC Filing dated October 24, 2024. It covers an array of financial metrics and highlights the key outcomes of Socket Mobile’s operations during the specified quarters.

No additional information was disclosed in the filing beyond the reporting of the financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

