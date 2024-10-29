Smurfit Westrock (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SW opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

