Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 37,921 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.9% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $35,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

