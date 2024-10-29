Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.