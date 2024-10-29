Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $286,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,060,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

