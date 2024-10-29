Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $24.37 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 2.0% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

