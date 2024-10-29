Smith Group Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. KeyCorp began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

