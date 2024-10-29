Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,169 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

