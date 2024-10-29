Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,950 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ally Financial by 245.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

