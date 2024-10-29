Smith Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,981 shares of company stock worth $2,689,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.