SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $565.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartFinancial

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.