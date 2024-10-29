Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$9.66 and a 52-week high of C$14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

