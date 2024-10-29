Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 54.6% in October

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 250,400 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 476,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,724. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 182.47% and a negative net margin of 269.08%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

