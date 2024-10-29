Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

KVUE stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.