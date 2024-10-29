Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average of $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

