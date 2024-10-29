Sicart Associates LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $499.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,632,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,626,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.79 and its 200-day moving average is $467.41. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $346.45 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

