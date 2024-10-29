Sicart Associates LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.1% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $3,249,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

