Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %
KO traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,737. The company has a market capitalization of $283.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.