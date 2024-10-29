Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,576,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,080,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

